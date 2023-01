AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified a body found in a burned out car.

On July 28, 2022 Aiken county authorities reported on the death of an individual who had been found in a burned vehicle on Boggy Gut Road off, Williston Road.

After DNA testing, that victim has been identified as 33-year-old Freddie Powell III of Aiken.

Mr. Powell cause of death was due to homicidal violence. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is continuing with the investigation.