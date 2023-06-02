NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – North Augusta Public Safety responded to a home on Walsh Way for reports of a shooting.

Upon arriving on scene, officers found Jessie McGirt with gun shot wounds to his legs. While in and out of consciousness, the victim told police he had been shot twice in the upper leg and that he “was going to die”.

Police applied a tourniquet and waited for EMS to arrive. By the time Jessie McGirt got to the hospital he was in critical condition.

Jessie’s son, 18-year-old Jaydon McGirt, was identified as the alleged shooter.

Reports say Jaydon was found sitting on the curb a short distance away from the crime scene.

Police arrested him without incident.

A witness at the home told police that before the shooting, Jessie told Jaydon to go to bed multiple times, but no altercation ensued.

She said while in the garage, she heard 3 gunshots and found Jessie on the floor. Jaydon was reportedly holding a gun saying, “I can’t deal with him anymore”, referring to his father, Jessie.

Police also said while in the patrol car, the suspect admitted to drinking.

Jaydon is charged with Assault/Attempted Murder and Weapons charge.

He remains in jail without bond.