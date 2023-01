MILLEN, Ga. (WJBF) — Investigators are working to identify human remains that were found in a wooded area within the city limits of Millen.

According to Jenkins County Coroner’s Office, the remains were discovered on Monday, Jan. 16. A cause of death cannot be ruled at this time, and positive identification is pending further testing.

The Millen Police Department is investigating, according to the Coroner’s Office.