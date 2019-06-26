Huge Hephzibah drug bust, leads to arrests

Hephzibah, Ga. (WJBF) – 3 People in custody in connection to a drug operation in Richmond County.

Latoris Deablonski Melton, Nicole Inez Page and Nicholas Andrew Thompson are each facing charges.

Investigators say 467 grams of Meth , 400 grams of Marijuana, 150 grams of MDMA powder, 150 grams of Heroin and 200 grams Cocaine were all found at a home on Buckner Drive in Hephzibah.

Also, $16,000 and nearly a dozen guns were discovered.

The Sheriff’s Office says this is a continuation of a 4-month-long probe.

Law enforcement says more state and federal charges are expected.