NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – A man is in custody following a late night hostage situation in Aiken County.

Part of Jefferson Davis Highway in North Augusta was closed in both directions early Thursday morning as officials responded to what the Sheriff’s Office described as a “hostage situation”.

The shutdown is in the area near I-520.

Investigators say the hostage has been safely recovered, and, as of 1:45 a.m. the suspect is in custody.

No names have been officially released, as of yet.

