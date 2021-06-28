Homicide under investigation at home on Hillwood Lane in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Investigators and the coroner have responded to the scene of a homicide.

We’re told it’s at a home on the 3200 block of Hillwood Lane. That’s just off Wheeler Road.

Richmond County Deputies responded to the home at 12:41 p.m. in reference to an unresponsive woman.

Upon arrival, they found that the woman was deceased.

The female victim’s identity has not been released.

Investigators say a suspect is in custody.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.