AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner is investigating a homicide in the Richmond Hill Road area.

The incident happened on the 500 block of Richmond Hill Road West.

Coroner Mark Bowen says that 23-year-old Khalil Baker was shot at least once. He was pronounced dead at 11:35 a.m.

Baker will have an autopsy at the GBI Lab this week.

No word on a suspect at this time.

