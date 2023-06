AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the shooting death of 30-year-old William Wolf from Augusta.

Wolf was shot at least one time on the 2700 Blk. Woodcrest Drive on Wednesday, June 28th.

He was pronounced dead at Augusta University Medical Center 2:44 p.m.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

This is a developing story.