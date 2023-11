AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a shooting death that occurred Sunday, November 5th.

It happened at the intersection of Glenn Hills Drive and Claudia Drive.

20-year-old Isaiah McKnight from Hephzibah was shot at least one time and transported to the hospital by EMS where he was pronounced dead on November 6th at 12:50 p.m.

An autopsy is scheduled.

This is a developing story.