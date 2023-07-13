AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A homicide investigation is underway in Richmond County,

Coroner Mark Bowen tells NewsChannel 6 his office was called out to Augusta University Medical Center in reference to the death of a shooting victim that occurred overnight.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened Wednesday night at 11:35 on the 500 block of Aiken Street.

Upon arrival they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

No word on the victim’s identity or if any suspects are in custody.

We’ll keep you updated as more information comes into our newsroom.

This is a developing story.