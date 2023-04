AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a homicide that took place at Augusta State Medical Prison.

The incident happened March 30th at the medical prison located at 3001 Gordon Highway in Grovetown.

60-year-old Amos Huff was pronounced dead at 11:11 pm at the prison.

An autopsy has been done – results not available at this time.

This is a developing story.