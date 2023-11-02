AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – 53-year-old Maximilian Childs was arrested after an incident at the Chick-fil-A on Peach Orchard Road Wednesday night.

Childs is facing charges of Simple Assault and Criminal Trespass.

Deputies responded to the Peach Orchard Road Chick-fil-A after reports of a shooting with one person down.

Upon arrival, they found 53-year-old Maximilian Childs, who is listed as homeless in the incident report filed in the case.

Further investigation revealed that Childs had not been shot but, instead, shot at by a 26-year-old who alleged that Childs had attempted to climb into the open passenger-side window of his vehicle while waiting in the drive-thru.

The 26-year-old fired toward Childs using a 9mm handgun, striking the passenger side door panel. The bullet lodged inside the door and did not exit.

The gun owner then exited the vehicle held Childs at gunpoint at the rear of his car until law enforcement arrived.

An attendant told law enforcement that Childs had earlier approached asking for ice with “a look in his eye,” before attempting to enter a nearby car via the passenger-side window.

Childs allegedly told law enforcement he “was just hungry” when asked why he’d attempted to enter the vehicle.

The incident report states that a review of surveillance footage corroborated the statements taken from the gun owner and the drive-thru attendant.

Childs was placed under arrest and transported to Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

According to Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the incident remains under investigation.