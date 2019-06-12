Homeless Augusta man arrested for attacking child at library

A homeless Augusta man is behind bars, accused of attacking a child at the library.

It happened as a 9-year-old was leaving Friedman Branch Library on Jackson Road.

NewsChannel 6 obtained the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office incident report. It states that the child was with his babysitter at the time.

Police say 32-year-old Armous Peterson came out from behind the building and punched the boy in the head multiple times. That child sustained bruising and swelling to his face and around his eyes, according to the responding deputy.

Library management told authorities Peterson’s identity from his computer login information. He was located at the Taco Bell on Wrightsboro Road.

The report states Peterson explained he “wasn’t thinking” and didn’t know why he attacked the child.

The victim is expected to recover.