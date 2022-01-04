Hephzibah man arrested on multiple charges in child pornography and molestation investigation

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – A Hephzibah man, Bryan Keith Ready, 58, was arrested this week on several charges stemming from an investigation into sexually explicit texts and photos exchanged with a 14-year-old.

58-year-old Ready is currently being held at Charles B. Webster Detention Center on charges of violation of Georgia’s Computer or Electronic Pornography and Child Exploitation Prevention Act for requesting and receiving images of child pornography, as well as non-aggravated child molestation and a felony charge of tampering with evidence.

The investigation stemmed from an incident in early September of last year when it is alleged that Ready engaged in a sexually explicit text conversation with a 14-year-old and requested and receiving photos of a pornographic nature from the victim, knowing them to be a minor.

When investigators approached Ready at his home along the 2000 block of Hephzibah-McBean Road yesterday, January 3rd, law enforcement documents allege that Ready attempted to hide or delete files that included pornographic photos and text messages tied to the investigation. As a result, he was charged with Felony Tampering with Evidence.

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says that Hephzibah Police Department conducted the arrest of Ready.