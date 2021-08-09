Hephzibah man arrested for murder, neglect in death of 95-year-old mother

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – A Hephzibah Man is facing murder charges in the death of his mother.

75-year-old Frederick A. Torrey III was arrested Monday on charges of Murder and Neglect to a Disabled Adult, Elder Person, or Resident following the death of 95-year-old Violet Torrey Theuret.

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was called out to the 2400 block of Buffington Drive in Hephzibah Sunday, August 8.

According to reporters filed by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Torrey was the son of Theuret and called in her death.

She was pronounced dead at 9:26 p.m. Sunday by the Richmond County Coroner’s Office.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen tells us Theuret appeared to have been neglected for some time, and was found in her bed which was very unsanitary. She reportedly had feces on her as well as large bed sores on her body.

