Hephzibah couple sentenced to 30 years in child pornography case

(WJBF) – Two people have been sentenced to three decades behind bars for their part in producing and sharing child pornography.

25-year-old Carrie Marie Minton of Cordova, S.C. has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for Production of Child Pornography.

33-year-old Charles Brandon Powell of Hephzibah was previously sentenced to 30 years in prison on the same charge.

Both will be subject to supervised release after completion of their prison terms. Both received the maximum sentence with no parole.

Minton and Powell both admitted to sending explicit photos of a 5-month-old girl, as well as planning to sexually exploit an 8-year-old girl.

The two were taken into custody before either child was subjected to further harm.