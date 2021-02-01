Harry Styles look-alike arrested for armed robbery

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania man who some say bears a striking resemblance to musical artist Harry Styles is in jail on charges related to an armed robbery last month.

Jason Sanderlin, 21, is accused of brandishing an automatic rifle and ordering three people to get on the ground after kicking down the door of an apartment on the 300 block of W. 11th Street in the Borough of Tyrone early on the morning of January 21, according to charges filed by state police.

Sanderlin allegedly hit a woman over the head with the gun and grabbed her breasts when she fought back as he tried to bind her with zip ties.

Jason Sanderlin (Blair County Prison)

The woman told troopers the robber was about her height, or slightly taller, and they struggled over the gun on the floor after she grabbed at it to defend herself. The woman is 5 feet 3 inches tall and Sanderlin is listed as 5 feet 4 inches tall in court records.

Sanderlin’s longtime girlfriend allegedly identified the robber with the rifle as Sanderlin after watching surveillance footage supplied by the victim. State police said the unidentified male victim was robbed of a quarter pound of pot and $400 in cash.

State police allege Sanderlin posted a Snapchat video immediately after the robbery showing off the marijuana. The alleged victim told police he was contacted by a friend who told him Sanderlin was selling marijuana and that the bulk marijuana in the video looked a lot like the marijuana stolen from him.

Sanderlin is also implicated in helping his girlfriend – Emily Eirhart – rob and beat a woman in late October. Eirhart was arrested last week on robbery and related charges filed by Altoona police. Sanderlin faces charges that include robbery and aggravated assault charges in that case as well.

State police have charged Sanderlin with felony counts of robbery, conspiracy, aggravated assault and criminal trespass along with misdemeanor counts that include false imprisonment, indecent assault and terroristic threats.

State police did not indicate whether Sanderlin’s accomplice had been identifed.

Magisterial District Judge Andrew Blattenberger set bail for Sanderlin on the Tyrone robbery case at $200,000 cash. Bail on the Altoona robbery case is $50,000 cash.