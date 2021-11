HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF) – A Harlem teen is behind bars accused of rape and child molestation earlier this year.

According to a warrant, 17-year-old Christopher Blayne Virgil used social media and text messaging to make contact with a 13-year-old in North Augusta.

He is then accused of luring her to Harlem where investigators say he raped the victim.

The alleged crime occurred in July of this year.

No further details have been released.