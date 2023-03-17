HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF) — A Harlem High School teacher is on administrative leave pending further investigation by the Columbia County School District.

The teacher, who has not been identified, reportedly made inappropriate statements during a healthcare science class.

Though it impacted only a small number of students, the school is notifying all parents about the incident in case more students have any concerns.

Parents of the students in the teacher’s class were notified directly of the incident. It is unclear at this time what statements were made by the teacher.