HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — A Hancock County man was sentenced to 40 years for the molestation of children.

According to Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Ronald Lee Brantley was sentenced this week after being found guilty on two counts of child molestation back in August.

Brantley will spend 30 years behind bars and 10 years on probation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.