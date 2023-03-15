COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A guardian of a Blue Ridge Elementary School student was charged after a gun was found.

According to a release from the district, on Wednesday, March 15th a teacher in the school’s severe special education pre-k class, alerted the school’s resource office about the firearm in the student’s diaper bag. It was confiscated immediately.

There was never a threat against any, students, faculty or staff, but the child’s guardian was criminally charged with Reckless Conduct.

The school day continued as normal.