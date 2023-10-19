BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement on it’s Facebook Page:

This morning around 9:51 AM, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office responded to Burke County Middle School regarding an incident involving a firearm. A student brought a weapon to school and the weapon was immediately confiscated and turned over to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. CID is investigating the incident. We will release more details as the investigation continues.

The school is not on lockdown and there was no disruption to student learning.

This is a developing story.