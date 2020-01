AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken County man is heading to prison for the murders of his roommates.

Jeremie Tobey pleaded guilty Monday to murder charges in the shooting deaths of Cody Diminovich and Pamela Lawson back in January 2018.

Diminovich and Lawson were shot at a home the three shared on Buldra Lane in New Ellenton.

Tobey was arrested a week later after being found in Connecticut.

After his plea, he was sentenced to 50 years in prison.