BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A man is dead following a hit-and-run pedestrian crash on Highway 23 near Griffin Landing Road that occurred Wednesday morning.

Georgia State Patrol troopers responded around 7:50 a.m. where they found a white male lying off the roadway. Preliminary investigation shows the man was struck while in the roadway by an unknown vehicle.

The victim is identified as a man approximately 50-years-old, approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing around 290 pounds, and wearing a blue hoodie and gray shorts. It was believed the victim was struck sometime between 5:30 a.m. and when his body was discovered.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office rerouted traffic away from the scene between Claxton Road and Brigham Landing Road for some time Wednesday morning.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol are continuing the investigation. The Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward for any information that leads to the suspect. If you have any information, you can call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 554-2133. All callers can remain anonymous.