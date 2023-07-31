COLUMBIA/RICHMOND COUNTIES (WJBF) – On July 30th, around 4:09 pm, Georgia State Patrol Troopers attempted to stop a speeding motorcycle on I-20 heading westbound near mile marker 190 in Columbia County.

The motorcycle refused to stop and initiated a pursuit.

The chase traveled westbound on I-20 until MM 183 where the motorcycle exited and then reentered the interstate going the opposite direction.

It entered into Richmond County where the driver ran a red light at the intersection of Windsor Spring Road and Richmond Hill Road, crashing into another vehicle.

The rider fled on foot and was captured after a foot chase.

The rider sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the crash.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the suspect, 28-year-old Michael Garrett Shropshire, a resident of Columbia County, was booked into Columbia County Detention Center after being medically cleared at Doctors Hospital Sunday night shortly before midnight Sunday.

Shropshire has been charged with Fleeing and Attempting to Elude a Police Officer for Felony Offense; Speeding in Excess of Maximum Limits; and Reckless Driving.