GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Millwater Court in Grovetown in reference to a stabbing.

Reports say 29-year-old Brilena Hardwick stabbed her brother, Earnest, in the lower back after he wouldn’t allow her to get a lasagna out of the refrigerator.

When law enforcement spoke with Earnest, he told them he and Brilena began to argue over dinner. After several minutes of arguing, Brilena began to yell at him “just hit me in the head with the stove door”. Earnest stated he proceeded to head to the laundry room when he felt a sharp feeling in his lower back. He locked himself in the room and called for help.

Brilena told deputies after arguing with her brother over lasagna, she blacked out and observed a knife in her right hand and Earnest running to the laundry room with a wound on his left lower back.

A witness corroborated the Earnest’s statement and Brilena was arrested.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Brilena is charged with Aggravated Assault.