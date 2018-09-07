Crime News

Grovetown teen accused of killing sister appears in court

(WJBF) - A Grovetown teen accused of shooting to death his sister, is in court Friday.

16-year-old Sonny Kim admitted his plans to murder his entire family.

Investigators say Kim killed his sister, 23-year-old Ashley Kim, by shooting her multiple times.

Right now a hearing is being held about his mental capacity. 

