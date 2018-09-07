Grovetown teen accused of killing sister appears in court
(WJBF) - A Grovetown teen accused of shooting to death his sister, is in court Friday.
16-year-old Sonny Kim admitted his plans to murder his entire family.
Investigators say Kim killed his sister, 23-year-old Ashley Kim, by shooting her multiple times.
Right now a hearing is being held about his mental capacity.
