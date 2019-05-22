Grovetown student charged after fight at school
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) - A Grovetown student is facing charges after a fight at the school Tuesday.
18-year-old Roshae McCraw is charged with Battery on a School Teacher and Simple Battery.
Police say she hit a student after her friend accused the student of groping her.
McCraw then allegedly hit a teacher three times in the face after he tried to intervene.
The student McCraw allegedly hit is charged with Sexual Battery.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Suspect sought in Windsor Spring Road...
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Beech Island shooting suspect arrested
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Easy steps to lower power bill during record breaking temperatures
- Savannah River Winds Concert Thursday, May 23
- Safety on the water
- Community support for middle school teacher charged in fight with student
Weird News
- Florida woman pulls gator from pants during stop
- Pizza for breakfast is healthier than cereal, nutritionist claims
- Pot smokers find caged tiger in abandoned house, Houston police say
- KFC wants you to enjoy romance on a Colonel Sanders bearskin rug this Valentine's Day
- Ax-wielding man wrecks home after thinking wife damaged action figures
- Experts: Sunday is the busiest day of the year for online dating
- Teacher says she was fired for giving students zeroes