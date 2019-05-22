Grovetown student charged after fight at school

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) - A Grovetown student is facing charges after a fight at the school Tuesday.

18-year-old Roshae McCraw is charged with Battery on a School Teacher and Simple Battery.

Police say she hit a student after her friend accused the student of groping her.

McCraw then allegedly hit a teacher three times in the face after he tried to intervene.

The student McCraw allegedly hit is charged with Sexual Battery.