GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — Investigators with the Grovetown Police Department have arrested a man on charges of enticing a child for indecent purposes and two counts of child exploitation.

According to investigators, 22-year-old Christian Garland was arrested Thursday morning.

Investigators say Garland had been chatting with what he believed to be a 14-year-old female on a social media application since January 25.

Despite being advised multiple times that he was conversing with a juvenile, investigators say Garland continued to send sexually explicit messages while asking to arrange a meeting to engage in sex.

Garland was reportedly very specific and graphic in his intentions, despite, investigators say, being repeatedly reminded that he was conversing with a juvenile.

Garland was actually speaking with Sgt. William Loomer of the Grovetown Police Department and the GBI’s Crimes Against Children Task Force and was informed of this when he was arrested.

Garland was book into the Columbia County Detention Center.