GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — Investigators have arrested a man for a shooting that occurred Wednesday evening at a mobile home park off of VFW Road.

According to investigators, Keith Campbell is facing four counts of felony aggravated assault, felony criminal attempt aggravated robbery, felony financial transaction card theft, felony possession of a firearm during a commission of a crime, felony unlawful criminal street gang activity, and misdemeanor reckless conduct.

Investigators say several witnesses provided a description of Campbell and after a short search he was taken into custody. Campbell was wearing latex gloves and a t-shirt fashioned as a mask on his head.

The investigation revealed that Campbell claimed he had traveled to Grovetown to collect money owed to him by two female victims. Further investigation revealed that Campbell had been threatening both victims since being shot in Richmond County in December.

Upon arriving at a home in the Hall’s Mobile Home Park, investigators say Campbell began threatening the mother of one of the victims, and demanded money from her. The woman was able to contact the victims, who in turn contacted two male acquaintances to meet them at the home and confront Campbell.

The two acquaintances arrived on foot as the victims arrived in a car. After seeing the four, Campbell, who was reportedly lying in wait, began running towards them and firing his pistol. Campbell missed the intended victims but struck a nearby parked car.

After deputies took Campbell into custody, they found him in possession of 11 stolen debit cards taken from an entering auto and burglary in Richmond County.

Campbell was discovered to be a member of the “Loyalty Over Everything” (L.O.E.) criminal street gang and made various threats over text message that he was going to shoot the victims in the name of the gang. Campbell also admitted to being close personal friends with L.O.E. leaders.

Campbell was booked into the Columbia County Detention Center.