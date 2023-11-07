GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The Grovetown Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a person in relation to a Sexual Battery incident.

According to the agency’s Facebook page, the subject is wanted for questioning in relation to a Sexual Battery that occurred on Sunday, November 5th at the Grovetown Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 5303 Wrightsboro Road.

Authorities say the pictured individual left the area in a dark colored Infinity SUV, which is also pictured below.

Courtesy of Grovetown P.D.

Courtesy of Grovetown P.D.

Courtesy of Grovetown P.D.

If you or someone you know can identify this individual or have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Grovetown Police Department at 706-863-1212.

Callers may remain anonymous.