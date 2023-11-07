GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The Grovetown Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a person in relation to a Sexual Battery incident.

According to the agency’s Facebook page, the subject is wanted for questioning in relation to a Sexual Battery that occurred on Sunday, November 5th at the Grovetown Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 5303 Wrightsboro Road.

Authorities say the pictured individual left the area in a dark colored Infinity SUV, which is also pictured below.

  • Courtesy of Grovetown P.D.
  • Courtesy of Grovetown P.D.
  • Courtesy of Grovetown P.D.

If you or someone you know can identify this individual or have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Grovetown Police Department at 706-863-1212.

Callers may remain anonymous.