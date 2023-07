GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The Grovetown Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a man for petitioning in reference to an Aggravated Assault.

They want to talk to 22-year-old Jordan Seth Thomas about an incident that happened July 27th, on Sycamore Lane.

Authorities advise not to approach Thomas if you see him, instead call 911 or Grovetown Police at (706) 863-1212.