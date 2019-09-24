Grovetown mom accused of tying up, abusing autistic son

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – A Grovetown mother is behind bars, accused of tying up her non-verbal autistic son, for at least a week.

Sarah Wadsworth is charged with exploitation of a disabled adult and family battery.

Police were making a welfare check when the made the discovery.

When they asked Wadsworth where her 23 year old son was, she said he was in the back room tied up because he was acting out.

According to police, his hands were covered with socks and bound with multiple cords.

His feet were also tied up.

He’s now in a licensed care facility with his sister who also faces several disabilities.