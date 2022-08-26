GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — A Grovetown Middle School student was detained and charged with terroristic acts and threats after threatening to shoot up the school and another student, school officials announced late Friday afternoon.

According to a CCBOE spokesperson, the student or students involved will be held accountable according to the Columbia County School District Code of Conduct. Additional details regarding the threats were not immediately provided to WJBF NewsChannel 6.

“Threats of any nature, especially against a school or students and staff, are not acceptable and will not be tolerated. We encourage parents to please speak to your children about the consequences of fake threats. Safety of students and staff is a top priority,” a county spokesperson said in a statement.

Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity are asked to contact a school administrator immediately or the CCBOE anonymous tip hotline at (706) 541-3600.