GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — A Grovetown Middle School student is facing criminal charges and disciplinary action after it was discovered they brought a kitchen knife to school.

According to a letter sent home to parents, school administrators were made aware of a rumor that the student had brought a weapon onto campus. The knife was found in the student’s belongings and immediately confiscated. Police were called and the student was charged. The student will also be held accountable according to the Code of Conduct.

A county spokesperson tells WJBF NewsChannel 6 that any suspicious behavior should be reported to the school administration, an adult, or by calling the Columbia County Schools anonymous tip line at (706) 541-3600. All questions about this incident should be directed to the school’s main office.

“Grovetown Middle continues to hold safety of students and staff as a top priority, and weapons of any kind are not tolerated on school campus,” the letter stated.

The school says that no direct threat was made to the school, students, or staff members. There was also no interruption to the school day.