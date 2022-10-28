COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Grovetown Middle School was found with a toy water gun according to authorities.

According to school officials, multiple students in the class saw the toy water gun briefly, and it was confiscated by school staff.

Authorities say the student was cited by law enforcement for disrupting the school day and will also be held accountable according to the Columbia County School District Code of Conduct.

School officials say that there was no threat to the school, students, or staff, and the school day continued as normal.