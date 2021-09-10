Grovetown man with 30,000 images of child porn sentenced to Federal Prison

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Grovetown resident Jordan Logan was arrested May 3, 2019, on Possession of Child Pornography charges.

Friday, the District Attorney for the Southern District announced that Logan has been sentenced to 78 months in prison following a guilty plea – meaning he will serve six-and-a-half years in federal prison.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall also ordered Logan to pay a total in restitution to multiple victims, to serve 15 years of supervised release after completion of his prison sentence, and to register as a sex offender. There is no parole in the federal system.

Logan will be required to pay $57,000 to victims of his crimes.

He admitted to possessing thousands of images of child pornography.

As described in court documents and testimony, agents from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation worked alongside the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office to identify Logan and then locate him at his residence.

During the search of Logan’s residence, investigators found more than 30,000 images of child pornography on electronic devices in Logan’s possession.

Logan was arrested during Operation Southern Impact III, a joint operation between 10 Internet Crimes Against Children Task Forces in 8 southern states, resulted in the arrest of 82 individuals and the rescue or identification of 17 children.

Claude Martin Johnson IV of Augusta was also arrested during that operation. He was sentenced in May 2020 to 10 years behind bars.