Grovetown man sentenced to federal prison for possession of child pornography

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – A Grovetown man has been sentenced to federal prison on child pornography charges.

23-year-old Johnathan Malone is facing 68 months in prison after pleading guilty to one county of Possession of Child Pornography. After release, he will be required to serve 25 years of supervised release and register as a sex offender.

Malone has also been ordered to pay $21,000 in restitution to victims in the case.

Court documents state that the GBI received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, leading to the execution of a search warrant. Agents reportedly found hundreds of images and videos of child pornography on devices belonging to Malone.

“The GBI will continue to work tirelessly to protect innocent child victims of online exploitation,” said GBI Director Vic Reynolds. “We are grateful for the relationships we maintain with our federal partner agencies to bring these offenders to justice.”

The case was investigated by the GBI and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.