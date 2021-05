COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Grovetown man is facing charges in a child molestation case.

35-year-old Robert Adam Swearingen is charged with 3 counts of Child Molestation stemming from incidents that happened from January 1 to March 7 of this year.

Warrants state that Swearingen allegedly groped a 15-year-old. They state he also exposed himself to and forced an 11-year-old to perform an act upon him.

Swearingen was reportedly arrested on May 5.

No further details have been released.