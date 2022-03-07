GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Grovetown Police Department Deputies arrested a Grovetown business owner for selling tobacco products to a minor.

Yousef Jabar Humaidi was cited February 8, 2022 for the Sale of Tobacco to Minors after investigators made several purchases from the business using confidential informants. The investigation was launched after complaints were made from concerned parents of thier minor children who had purchased tobacco and vape products from Mr. Humaidi at both Harlem Tobacco and Vape and HI 5 Tobacco and Vapor.

Following Mr. Humaidi’s citation in February, investigators received information from a concerned parent again, stating that he had contacted multiple minors in a group chat, advising them that he had been “set up” and not to come to the business for a while.

Last week, another parent contacted Grovetown PD stating they had discovered their underaged child was buying tobacco and vape products from Humaidi as recently as last week.

After finding evience during a second investigation, Humaidi was arrested on March 7, 2022, and charged with two counts of Sale of Tobacco to Minors and two counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, both misdemeanors.

The City of Grovetown Planning and Development Office has been made aware of the investigation. Humaidi’s businesse liscences will be uner review for each store.