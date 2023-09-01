GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – A Grovetown man is charged with Child Molestation.

According to an incident report, Scot and Teresa Robinson were babysitting friends’ children in April of 2021 while they were away.

One of the children told their parents that they slept in the bed with Scot and he allegedly made them “grab the squishy thing” under the blanket.

Upon learning of the alleged incident, the parents of the victims contacted the Robinsons to find out why the children were sleeping in the bed with a grown man.

Teresa reportedly told the parents that SHE does not sleep with Scot.

The parents told law enforcement that they were aware that Scot IS registered sex offender, but have known him for 20 years.

Scot is charged with Child Molestation, Teresa is charged with Parties to the Commission of a Crime.