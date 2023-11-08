GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – A Grovetown man is facing charges after law enforcement say they busted him with several pounds of illegal drugs.

Wednesday morning, Grovetown police arrested 30-year-old Jabari Bostick of Outlook Dr. during a joint operation with the Department of Community Supervision. The operation focused on making compliance checks of individuals currently on probation in Grovetown.

Jabari Bostick

During the compliance check, police say they found Bostick to be in possession of about 10 lbs. of marijuana and several thousand Fentanyl pills weighing more than 4 lbs. Police also found packaging and scales in Bostick’s vehicle.

Bostick was already on probation for several charges including possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Police charged Bostick with trafficking fentanyl and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. He has been booked into the Columbia County Detention Center.