Grovetown man arrested on child molestation charges

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – A Grovetown man is behind bars in Columbia County charged with crimes against children.

John David Anderson is behind bars charged with Rape, Child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes and sexual battery.

The investigating agency, Grovetown Public Safety, arrested Anderson Monday.

Details that lead up to the arrest have not been made available to the public as of yet.

