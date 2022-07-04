Grovetown, GA (WJBF) – A man is behind bars accused of stabbing three people, including a 3 year old girl.

Around 2:45 am Monday, police were called out to a home on the 100 block of Fiske Street.

When they arrived they found three people stabbed multiple times with blunt force trauma injuries.

One of the victims was a three year old girl.

Her mother, Elizabeth Nelson and grandmother, Darlene Freund were also found stabbed.

Police say the suspect, Phillip Marshall of Grovetown, is an acquaintance of the family.

The victim’s told police Marshall appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance.

After running from the scene, Marshall was taken in to custody near the intersection of Katherine Street and Dorn Street.

Police say he was wearing only underwear and had multiple lacerations.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Marshall is currently charged with 3 counts of Aggravated Assault with further charges pending.