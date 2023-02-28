GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — A Grovetown man has been arrested for possessing child pornography after a search of an Evans home.

According to Grovetown Police Department, 20-year-old Stanley Hester was located at a home on the 1800 block of Hunters Cove and taken into custody without incident.

The search warrant was a result of an investigation following a cybertip received from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce.

The tip revealed that several dozen sexually explicit images and videos involving children were uploaded in October 2022 to an online cloud system from devices registered to Hester. Hester, at the time, lived at a home on the 4000 block of Vine Lane within the Grovetown city limits.

Investigators seized multiple electronic devices at the Hunters Cove home as part of the investigation, and investigators say more charges may be forthcoming.

Hester was booked into the Columbia County Detention Center.