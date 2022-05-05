GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Grovetown Police Department Investigators arrested 22-year-old Demarcus Lee White for several child molestation incidents.

White admitted to molesting a 13-year-old multiple times. He admitted the juvenile was a family acquaintance and that he knew he was molesting the teen and needed to stop.

Investigators are in the process of identifying other potential victims and are working with DFACS and the Child Advocacy Center to make sure the juvenile recieves proper counseling.

White was charged with two counts of Aggravated Child Molestation and one count of Child Molestation. He was committed to the Columbia County Detention Center.

Additional charges will be forthcoming as the investigation continues.