GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – On May 24th, 48-year-old Dennis John Smith, was arrested on three counts of Child Molestation.

According to the Grovetown Police Department, officers responded to the 100 block of Fornum Drive, in regards to an assault complaint that began earlier this year and lasted for several months.

The mother of the victim told officers that she did not initially believe the juvenile and it was only stated over an argument about moving a phone and tablet.

Smith did not deny any allegations but only admitted that he touched the juvenile “only once” and was asked to no longer assist with bathing and no longer able to stay at the residence.

DFCS has been contacted and involved with the ongoing matter.

Officers say that Smith is being held without bond, at the Columbia County Detention Center.