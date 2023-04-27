GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – A Grovetown man is behind bars for alleged threats to his ex-girlfriend’s daughter over sending nude pictures.

According to an incident report, 41-year-old Teodaoro Perez, asked the 14-year-old to send him nude pictures and videos of her. He allegedly threatened to harm the teen if she didn’t.

The child told police that Perez asked her on two different occasions, on two different smart phones for the adult photos.

The victim’s mother told police she confronted Perez about the allegations last Friday. She said he then left the home so he wouldn’t get into trouble.

Perez was arrested April 24th and charged with two counts of Felony Sexual Exploitation of children.

He remains in the Columbia County Jail.