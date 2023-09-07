GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – On Wednesday, September 6, Grovetown School administrators were notified of an incident in which a teacher allegedly struck a student during class the previous day.

JROTC instructor, Cecile Williams, has been suspended pending further investigation by the Human Resources Department.

Williams has also been arrested and charged with simple battery by Columbia County School District Police.

This incident will be submitted to the Professional Standards Commission for further review, as required.

This is a developing story.