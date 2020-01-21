Grovetown Army Major faces arraignment in child porn case

(WJBF) – An Army Major who worked with Cyber Command was in court Tuesday. Jason Musgrove was arrested in December and charged with Production and Distribution of Child Pornography.

Federal investigators say he joined a private group that discussed incest on the app “Kik.”

Authorities also say that when Musgrove joined the chat he sent pictures or video of an underage girl.

They say he then continued to send messages back and forth to an undercover agent until he was arrested on December 6th.

Musgrove pleaded “not guilty” to 6 counts related to child pornography during his arraignment hearing today.

Musgrove was brought into the courtroom in his orange prison jumpsuit. His hands were cuffed in front of him. He was a good few inches shorter than the officers who brought him in.

The judge told Musgrove the purpose of the hearing was to make sure he understood his constitutional rights, the charges and the associated maximum penalties.

There are four victims listed in court documents labeled as Minor Victim or MV 1 through MV 4. Most of the charges are linked to Minor Victim 1. Court documents do not disclose who the victims are, nor will they, because of their age.

There was also a brief discussion about the evidence gathered by the government. Musgrove’s court appointed lawyer told the judge he will need 28 days to review it before a pre-trial hearing.

The government requested Musgrove stay in jail until trial. Musgrove waived his right to a detention hearing.

